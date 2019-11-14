NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Survivors, scholars say threat of another Holocaust is not to be ignored

During a Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony in New Jersey last year, German-born Holocaust survivors spoke of their concern about rising antisemitism.

People attend a national gathering to protest antisemitism and the rise of antisemitic attacks in France (photo credit: GONZALO FUENTES / REUTERS)
People attend a national gathering to protest antisemitism and the rise of antisemitic attacks in France
(photo credit: GONZALO FUENTES / REUTERS)
Over the past five years, the world has seen record high numbers of antisemitic incidents in the United States and across Europe. Holocaust survivors say verbal and physical attacks against Jews and their property in 2019 are in many ways akin to what they experienced in Germany in the 1930s, which has created a deep-seated fear that another Holocaust is possible.
During a Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony in New Jersey last year, German-born Holocaust survivors spoke of their concern about rising antisemitism.
Adela Dubovy, who has four grandchildren at various universities, said she is “scared” about the rising antisemitism even in her own retirement home, according to a report by AFP.
“Now I don’t wear my Star of David,” she continued. “I tell my grandkids: don’t wear your kippah in the street. You don’t want to be attacked.”
“It’s now out in the open that it’s okay to pick on the Jews all over again,” Hanna Keselman told attendees. She was born in Germany in 1930 and spent a large part of the war in France and Italy.
“They [antisemites] are very strong, even in colleges,” said Auschwitz survivor Roman Kent.
Polls done on the subject of antisemitism in Austria and the United States have yielded frightening results.
In the US, 58% of Americans believe that something like the Holocaust could happen again.
The survey, which was done by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims against Germany in 2018, also found that 68% of people believed that antisemitism was prevalent in the United States.
Seven out of 10 Americans also said that “fewer people seem to care about the Holocaust than they used to.”
The Claims Conference survey also found that nearly a third of all Americans and more than four out of 10 millennials believe that substantially less than six million Jews were killed (two million or fewer) during the Holocaust.
Almost 45% of Americans are also unable to name one of the 40,000 concentration camps and ghettos, “and this percentage is even higher amongst millennials.”
However, 93% of Americans said that “all students should learn about the Holocaust in school.”
In a similar survey done by the Claims Conference in Austria this year, similar results were reported.
More than half (58%) of Austrians said that they believe that something like the Holocaust could happen again in other European countries.
More than a third of Austrian adults – 38%, who are 43% of millennials and Generation Z – believe that National Socialism/Nazism could come to power again.
In general, 27% of respondents believe that Jewish people could face another mass genocide, while 35% were in complete disagreement.
Prof. Judy Baumel Schwartz of the Department of Jewish History and Contemporary Jewry at Bar-Ilan University said the hatred of Jews didn’t start with the Holocaust.
“Hatred of Jews began a very long time before Hitler,” she told The Jerusalem Post late last year. “Hitler and the Nazi regime brought it to a new extreme that never existed before, which included mass murder of the Jews and sanctions by the government that had never been seen before. Anybody who thought that... there was a Holocaust that took place against the Jewish people 70 years ago and now everything is going to be great forever, then they’re fools.”
Baumel Schwartz explained that “antisemitism metamorphoses generation to generation because everyone needs a scapegoat, and the Jews were the perfect scapegoat because they were different. They were different in the way they dressed, they had all sorts of religious garments that they wore that were a little bit strange, they wouldn’t eat with you, they wouldn’t break bread with you [or] drink your wine, and therefore they were strange. They were different. So that already made them into the ‘ultimate other’.”
Baumel Schwartz said that “on top of that, we have modern antisemitism, which changes its form and includes racial antisemitism, economic antisemitism ‘and the Jews are ruling the world and the Jews only want money,’ etcetera… all this was many centuries before Hitler.”
She made it clear that following the Holocaust and until the 1980s, it wasn’t fashionable to be antisemitic, but this was just a temporary situation and “now Europe has gone back to the way it always was.”
Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, who now runs a nonprofit organization focused on fighting antisemitism, expressed similar sentiments in a 2017 opinion piece published by The Hill.
“Perpetrators of genocide can and will rise so long as we fail to see them,” he said.


Tags Holocaust remembrance day antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Editor's Notes: A Gaza report card By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Family treasures, Bar Kochba’s cave and a message in time By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Time isn’t just money,it can be life or death By HILLEL FULD
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one Beyond the red alert By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Stars and sand By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live Updates: Rockets fly over southern Israel, despite ceasefire
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel
3 Cairo, UN working to halt IDF-Islamic Jihad violence
People run to take cover in Ashkelon after a rocket siren sounded in the city
4 After Gaza rocket fire, Indians tweet #IndiaWithIsrael in show of support
Israeli PM Netanyahu and Indian PM Modi shake hands at a press conference in New Delhi.
5 Bennett's warning to Gaza: Harm us by day, you won't make it through the night
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi [L] with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by