Swastikas and anti-Semitic graffiti found in Paris for 2nd time in 3 days

Mailboxes on which a street artist was commissioned to paint portraits of the late French politician Simone Veil, a Holocaust survivor, were defaced with swastikas.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
February 12, 2019 04:57
1 minute read.
A tombstone desecrated by vandals with a Nazi swastika and the Slogan "Jews Out", in the Jewish Ceme

France's Interior Minister Brice Hortefeux walks next to a tombstone desecrated by vandals with a Nazi swastika and the Slogan "Jews Out", in the Jewish Cemetery of Cronenbourg near Strasbourg. (photo credit: VINCENT KESSLER/ REUTERS)

 
Swastikas and anti-Semitic graffiti were found in several locations in Paris.

Mailboxes on which a street artist was commissioned to paint portraits of the late French politician Simone Veil, a Holocaust survivor, were defaced with swastikas.



In addition, graffiti reading “Macron Jews’ bitch” and “Jewish Sow” were found in variouls locations in the capital, the French news service AFP reported.



The Paris Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation for “provocation to racial hatred,” LeParisian reported.



“This is not the first time that one of my works is vandalized,” artist Christian Guémy, aka C215, who was commissioned to paint Veil, told LeParisian. “But what is shocking is that Simone Veil suffered from the Holocaust. It is very vile. This woman embodied fighting values. She defended Europeanism, women’s rights, the memory of the Holocaust and her Jewishness. This is all that is flouted, in the worst possible way, since it is disfigured with a swastika.”



The vandalism comes two days after the word “Juden!” was spray-painted in yellow across the window of a bagel shop in Paris.

