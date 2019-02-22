Swastikas painted and statue vandalized in Amsterdam

This picture taken on February 22, 2019 shows the statue of De dokwerker (the docker), in memory of a strike against the German occupation during WWII, in Amsterdam, covered with yellow and green paint by supporters of club ADO The Hague prior to the premier league football match against Ajax that w.
(photo credit: KOEN VAN WEEL / ANP / AFP)
Vandals spray-painted swastikas and antisemitic graffiti on several buildings in Amsterdam on Friday.
A statue that was also vandalized is an ode to the February strike of 1941, when tens of thousands of civilians revolted against the anti-Jewish measures of the Nazis. That strike was unique in Europe.
The statue was painted green and yellow, the colors of the football team Dan Hague. It appears that the reason for this was a soccer game expected on Sunday between the team and Ajax Amsterdam football club, which is considered to have historical ties to the Jewish community in the city.
"As a club, we emphatically oppose these incomprehensible actions. It is disrespectful and sad," Mattijs Manders, general manager of Dan Hague, wrote on the club's website.
