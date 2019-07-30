Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Syrian citizen arrested in attack on German man wearing kippah

By TOBY AXELROD/JTA
July 30, 2019 05:10
1 minute read.
A child wearing a Kippah

A child wearing a Kippah. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later



BERLIN (JTA) — A resident of Potsdam who was wearing a kippah with a Star of David on it was the victim of an antisemitic attack.

The victim reported being followed, spat upon and insulted in the weekend attack.



Police quickly arrested two men, a 19-year-old Syrian citizen and a 17-year-old of unnamed origin. The younger of the two is now being treated as a witness, not as a suspect, police told the German press agency dpa.



In a statement after news of the attack broke, Potsdam Mayor Mike Schubert said he expected swift results from the police investigation, to clarify the motivation for and legal consequences of the attack.



There must be “no tolerance for politically and religiously motivated hate and violence in our city,” he added.



According to news reports, the 25-year-old student who was attacked “always wears a kippah,” in keeping with his family’s tradition. The incident occurred as he stepped out of a streetcar at the main train station in Potsdam, outside of Berlin, on Saturday.



He noticed that he was being followed. Moments later one of the pair spat on him and shouted an antisemitic insult, as well as threatened him with physical violence.



The student notified the federal police, who quickly found the two young men.



Anti-Semitic crimes in Berlin, mostly hate speech, graffiti and the display of banned Nazi symbols, rose by nearly 20 percent in 2018 over the previous year, according to statistics released in May by Germany’s Interior Ministry and Federal Crime Office. At the same time, the total number of politically motivated crimes was down 9 percent.



Although Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said the vast majority of crimes — around 90 percent of the 1,800 recorded incidents, up from 951 — were attributed to far-right wing perpetrators, some observers see a connection between these trends and the influx of some 1 million Muslim refugees from war-torn countries since 2015.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

RICHARD B. STONE
July 30, 2019
Richard Stone, Florida’s first Jewish senator since Civil War, dies at 90

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings