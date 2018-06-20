June 20 2018
|
Tammuz, 7, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Syrian man confesses to attacking kippa wearer in Berlin and apologizes

The alleged assailant turned himself in two days after the April 17 attack.

By JTA
June 20, 2018 11:06
1 minute read.
Syrian man confesses to attacking kippa wearer in Berlin and apologizes

People wear kippas as they attend a demonstration in front of a Jewish synagogue, to denounce an anti-Semitic attack on a young man wearing a kippa in the capital earlier this month, in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018.. (photo credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)

A Syrian man on trial in Berlin for attacking a man wearing a kippa confessed in court to the assault and apologized to the victim.

The alleged assailant, identified as a 19-year-old Syrian Palestinian living in Germany since 2015, turned himself in two days after the April 17 attack. He is being tried as a juvenile.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


During the attack, the assailant lashed the man with his belt and repeated the Arabic word for Jew, “Yahudi.” The victim, Adam Armouch, an Arab Israeli, filmed the attack on his cellphone; the video went viral on social media. Armouch was accompanied by a 24-year-old man also wearing a kippa who reported being accosted verbally by three men.

In court Tuesday, the defendant said he had not noticed the kippa until after striking Armouch, and that he started attacking after the Israeli man’s friend insulted him, according to reports. He also told the court that he had smoked marijuana prior to the attack.

“I’m very sorry, it was a mistake,” the defendant told the court, insisting he was not anti-Semitic. “I didn’t want to hit him, I just wanted to scare him.”

A verdict is expected early next week. According to The Associated Press, there are no pleas in the German court system.

Armoush, 21, who is not Jewish, told the Deutsche Welle news agency that he had grown up in an Arab-Christian family in Haifa, Israel, and said he put on the kippa as an experiment to see “how bad it is to walk Berlin’s streets as a Jew today.” The attack took place in the trendy Prenzlauer Berg neighborhood, which is popular among many Israelis living in Berlin.



The attack led thousands of Jews and non-Jews to don kippas and participate in “Wear a Kippa” rallies in Berlin and other German cities to protest antisemitism.


Related Content

June 20, 2018
UK funeral industry to face investigation

By DANIEL TANNENBAUM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut