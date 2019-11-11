Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Teen arrested in connection with series of antisemitic attacks in Brooklyn

The teen was charged with two counts of aggravated harassment, according to the report.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
November 11, 2019 04:53
A sign warning people of measles in Williamsburg, April 11, 2019

A sign warning people of measles in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community of Williamsburg, two days after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a public health emergency in parts of Brooklyn in response to a measles outbreak, is seen in New York, U.S., April 11, 2019. (photo credit: SHANNON STAPLETON / REUTERS)

 A teenager was arrested in connection with a series of attacks on Jewish men in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The teen, said to be 16 and not named because he is a juvenile, turned himself in to police on Friday and was arrested, PIX11 reported.

It is not known which of the at least three incidents he was involved in.

The incidents on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 were being investigated by the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes unit, which tweeted about the arrest.

Surveillance cameras captured each incident, in which several men jump out of the car and chase Hasidic men and boys. In one incident, the passengers punched a Hasidic man after their vehicle pinned him against a parked car. Victims also were punched in two other incidents.

On Saturday night, unidentified youths threw eggs at several Jewish buildings and at some identifiably Jewish people walking near them.

The targets included a synagogue, a girl’s school, a bus and residences, the news website Boropark24 reported.


