The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Thousands call for congressmen to withdraw support for 'antisemitic' CAIR

Over 9,000 Americans have signed a petition calling on 120 congressmen who recently wrote letters of support to CAIR to renounce their backing, arguing they cannot be both against racism and for CAIR

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JANUARY 29, 2020 20:02
Rep. Ilhan Omar has made wearing a headscarf seem fashionable, chic and powerful. (photo credit: TOM WILLIAMS/CQ ROLL CALL)
Rep. Ilhan Omar has made wearing a headscarf seem fashionable, chic and powerful.
(photo credit: TOM WILLIAMS/CQ ROLL CALL)
More than 9,000 Americans have signed a petition calling on members of congress to withdraw statements of support issued to Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), an organization which the petition's signatories say is antisemitic.
More than 120 members of Congress including Congressional Progressive Caucus co-chairs Pramila Jayapal and Mark Poucan, and presidential hopefuls, senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, wrote letters to CAIR last year ahead of the organization's 25th anniversary, praising its work.
The letters were printed in full in the program for a gala held to mark the occasion; three were from Republican representatives.
But thousands of Americans have called on the congressmen to renounce their letters, arguing that CAIR is an antisemitic organization and therefore cannot be supported by anyone who claims to oppose racism.
"Although CAIR leaders claim to oppose antisemitism, they routinely put blatantly antisemitic speakers front and center at some of their biggest events, including their recent 25th anniversary gala. No organization that truly opposes antisemitism would highlight such prominent bigots," the petition text states.
The petition statement cites four figures connected with CAIR who have displayed antisemitism publicly.
The first is Democratic representative Ilhan Omar, who is herself one of the authors of the letters of support. Omar headlined the gala at which the letters were circulated.
According to the petition, Omar "has used multiple anti-Semitic tropes, some remorselessly, that are internationally recognized as antisemitic, including the dual loyalty canard and promoting the falsehood that Israel controls the world."
Fellow gala headliner Linda Sarsour was also referenced, with petitioners highlighting her "double standard" over omitting "any reference to the Jewish people in a statement commemorating the Holocaust after previously attacking a White House statement the year prior for an absence of a reference to the Jewish people."
The petition notes that Sarsour "has also accused Jewish progressives of having dual loyalty with Israel."
UC Berkeley Professor Hatem Bazian, who has tweeted antisemitic cartoons and has spoken at a CAIR event, and CAIR Los Angeles Executive Director Hussam Ayloush, who has called for the “termination” of Israel were the other two figures referenced.
The petition argues: "You supported a resolution in 2019 that proclaimed opposition to hate and antisemitism. Then, you wrote a letter of endorsement for the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), an intolerant and antisemitic organization, on its 25th anniversary. You can’t oppose antisemitism and support CAIR.
The resolution referenced by the signatories was a motion brought to the House of Representatives in March which condemned “hateful expressions of intolerance,” originally as a statement against antisemitism. However, debate on the resolution descended into a row over antisemitism, during which Rep Omar insinuating that backers of Israel exhibit dual loyalty.
By the time it was passed, by a majority of 407-to-23, the resolution text cited "African-Americans, Native Americans, and other people of color, Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, immigrants and others” victimized by bigotry - prompting Democrat representative Ted Deutch to ask: “Why are we unable to singularly condemn antisemitism? Why can’t we call it antisemitism and show we’ve learned the lessons of history?”
The petition has been organized by New Tolerance Campaign, an organization which aims to promote consistency in the standards of tolerance set across mainstream America.
“It is hard to believe that these 120 Members of Congress are all ignorant of CAIR’s problematic history," a spokesman for the organization said. "The group was an unindicted co-conspirator in one of our country’s largest terrorism financing trials, and continues to voice support for terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah."
Although acknowledging that America is a free country, and that therefore the representatives were free to support whomever they chose, the spokesman said the congressmen had made a "grave mistake" in opting to back CAIR, and that doing so exhibited "terrible judgement and leadership."
"It is imperative that they stand against racism in all forms and retract their support rather than enable it as they’ve done by sending these letters," the spokesman continued, adding: "Anything less is un-American. We are encouraged that so many have already taken a stand by signing the petition, and optimistic that our elected officials will choose to do the right thing.”


Tags Linda Sarsour Ilhan Omar CAIR
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo First a government By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi Trump's peace plan is a realistic vision By ODED REVIVI
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
3 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
4 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
5 Coronavirus spreads - interactive map
A map of the deadly Coronavirus outbreaks
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by