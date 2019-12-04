The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Police not investigating attack on Jewish children in London as hate crime

The attack occurred last month on a bus in Stamford Hill, London.

By AARON REICH  
DECEMBER 4, 2019 14:50
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks with his children on a street in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood September 24, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS)
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks with his children on a street in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood September 24, 2015.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Police are not investigating an attack against three Jewish children on a bus in Stamford Hill, London as a hate crime, according to the London-based nonprofit Campaign Against Antisemitism.
The attack was carried out by a "racist male" on the 253 bus on November 24, as reported by the Stamford Hill Shomrim. It was captured on CCTV footage, including a close-up of the suspected assailant's face.

The footage depicts two men running towards the bus, with one entering the back and appearing to attack Jewish passengers.
According to the Shomrim, the victims all had their hats thrown off and one was punched in the eye.
"At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, police received a report of an antisemitic assault that had occurred on a bus... at around 08:15 a.m. that morning," according to a report in Metro, the police spokesperson stated. "Officers have made contact with the male victim with a view to progressing this investigation."
Campaign Against Antisemitism said the police deny the incident is antisemitic, despite the bus being full of passengers and only three visible Jews being attacked.

The organization was "shocked by reports that the police will not treat an attack on three Jewish children on a bus in Stamford Hill as an antisemitic hate crime," the report said.
According to research conducted by the NGO, rising antisemitism in Britain has resulted in one in three British Jews considering leaving the country. Last Friday, a senior rabbi visiting Stamford Hill was attacked by two antisemitic teenagers and left bleeding on the ground.
Stamford Hill has a high population of Jews, and reportedly possesses the largest hasidic population in Europe.


