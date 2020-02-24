The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Trunews, which alleged 'Jew coup' against Trump, banned from YouTube

TruNews had previously been the target of a temporary ban from the online video platform where it has a channel. The announcement of a permanent ban came last week in a tweet.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
FEBRUARY 24, 2020 05:17
A man wears a Trump yarmulke while waiting for U.S. President Donald Trump to address the Republican Jewish Coalition 2019 Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 6, 2019.
A man wears a Trump yarmulke while waiting for U.S. President Donald Trump to address the Republican Jewish Coalition 2019 Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 6, 2019.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
A website whose founder called the effort to impeach President Donald Trump a “Jew coup” has been banned permanently from YouTube.

Episodes of TruNews still appear on other YouTube channels. TruNews programs and podcasts also appear on the TruNews website, as well as on Facebook and Twitter.
YouTube had temporarily banned TruNews in November after its founder, Florida pastor Rick Wiles, had said in a video that efforts to remove Trump from office were “a coup led by Jews to overthrow the constitutionally elected president of the United States.”
“I am going to tell you, Church of Jesus Christ, you’re next,” Wiles continued. “Get it through your head! They’re coming for you. There will be a purge. That’s the next thing that happens when Jews take over a country, they kill millions of Christians.”
The White House has provided media credentials for TruNews, most recently for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last month.


