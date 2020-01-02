Two Hasidic Jews assaulted in two attacks in Brooklyn

On Wednesday, two Hasidic Jewish men were physically assaulted in two different attacks in Brooklyn. In one attack, two women shoved a Hasidic Jewish man to the ground and yelled “F*** you Jew” and “I will kill you Jews” in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA). One of the assailants grabbed the victim's cellphone and punched him in the throat, JTA reported. The other attack was caught on video and the New York Police Department (NYPD) released the clip, which shows what appears to be a group of teenagers assaulting a 23-year-old Hasidic Jewish man in Brooklyn. The NYPD days he was struck in the head with a chair and punched in the face. Police are urging anyone with information about this attack to call or message its tip line at 800-577-TIPS.
This comes days after a woman was arrested in Brooklyn for attacking three Jewish women. She told the police "Yes, I slapped them. I cursed them out. I said ‘F-U, Jews,'" according to the Algemeiner.On Saturday, five people were injured when Gafton Thomas committed a stabbing attack at the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg. One of the victims, Josef Neumann, was severely injured and is still unconscious. Neumann's family released a statement saying that, "doctors are not optimistic about his chances to regain consciousness, and if our father does miraculously recover partially, doctors expect that he will have permanent damage to the brain; leaving him partially paralyzed and speech-impaired for the rest of his life."
WANTED for ASSAULT: On 12/24 at 5:56 pm, near Albany Avenue & Lincoln Place in Brooklyn, this group approached a 23-year-old Hasidic Jewish male walking, struck him in the head with a chair & punched him in the face. If you have any info, call/DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/NBpACFa2d8— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2020
