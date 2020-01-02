The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Two Hasidic Jews assaulted in two attacks in Brooklyn

One man was shoved and punched in the throat while his attackers yelled antisemitic slurs. The other man was punched in the face and had a chair thrown at him.

By RACHEL WOLF  
JANUARY 2, 2020 03:54
The intersection of Broadway and Lorimer Street in Brooklyn. NYPD reports that a 22 year-old Hasid was assaulted and verbally harassed by two women (photo credit: GOOGLE MAPS VIA JTA)
The intersection of Broadway and Lorimer Street in Brooklyn. NYPD reports that a 22 year-old Hasid was assaulted and verbally harassed by two women
(photo credit: GOOGLE MAPS VIA JTA)
On Wednesday, two Hasidic Jewish men were physically assaulted in two different attacks in Brooklyn.
In one attack, two women shoved a Hasidic Jewish man to the ground and  yelled “F*** you Jew” and “I will kill you Jews” in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA). One of the assailants grabbed the victim's cellphone and punched him in the throat, JTA reported.
The other attack was caught on video and the New York Police Department (NYPD) released the clip, which shows what appears to be a group of teenagers assaulting a 23-year-old Hasidic Jewish man in Brooklyn.
The NYPD days he was struck in the head with a chair and punched in the face. Police are urging anyone with information about this attack to call or message its tip line at 800-577-TIPS.

This comes days after a woman was arrested in Brooklyn for attacking three Jewish women. She told the police "Yes, I slapped them. I cursed them out. I said ‘F-U, Jews,'" according to the Algemeiner.
On Saturday, five people were injured when Gafton Thomas committed a stabbing attack at the home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg. One of the victims, Josef Neumann, was severely injured and is still unconscious. Neumann's family released a statement saying that, "doctors are not optimistic about his chances to regain consciousness, and if our father does miraculously recover partially, doctors expect that he will have permanent damage to the brain; leaving him partially paralyzed and speech-impaired for the rest of his life."


Tags jewish Brooklyn antisemitism assault Hasidic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo On same page By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Not antisemitism but ‘Jew-haterism’ & facelessness By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eric Mandel Unity missing ingredient for success By ERIC R. MANDEL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Defying history, transcending time By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas ‘promoting’ Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ says Fata
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by