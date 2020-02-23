New WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury made antisemitic comments in 2016

"It definitely wasn't my night," he said to reporters. "My coaches threw in the towel. I was ready to go more.



"I wish my corner would have let me went out on my shield. I'm a warrior. That's what I do."



Almost immediately after the end of the fight, speculation started about whether the boxers might agree to meet for a third match.

"He showed the heart of a champion," Fury said to reporters after his victory, when Wilder's coach threw in the towel. "I hit him with a clean right hand and dropped it, and he got right back up and kept battling. He will be back. He will be champion again."