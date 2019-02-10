U.S. conservative activist says Hitler would have been 'fine' if he stayed in Germany

Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida..
(photo credit: GAGE SKIDMORE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Candace Owens, a conservatice commentator and political activist from the US, said that Hitler would have been fine if he had kept his nationalism local rather than projecting in a globalization attempt in a UK conference she attended in December. The video of her comment sparked heavy backlash around the world as it went viral on Friday.
"The definition [of nationalism] gets poisoned by elitists that actually want globalism," Owens said. "Globalism is what I don't want. Whenever we say nationalism, at least in America, we think about Hitler."
"He was a national socialist," she continued. "But if Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, okay fine. The problem is is that he had dreams outside of Germany... I don't really have a problem with nationalism."
Owens is the communications director of the right-wing organization Turning Point USA, which has a long and dark history of racism and antisemitism. The group's former national field director was found to have sent a racist text message within which she wrote, "I hate black people."
The group itself is funded in part by Jewish people such as Adam and Gila Milstein, as well as CEO of the Alpha Epsilon Pi Foundation Andrew Borans.
