WATCH: Residents blame Jews for Jersey City attack as it was happening

The shooting attack that killed four people on Tuesday in Jersey City is being viewed as an antisemitic hate crime.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 13, 2019 00:47
Hasidim, government officials and police officers stand in front of the K'hal Adas Greenville synagogue next door to JC Kosher Supermarket in Jersey City, N.J., the site of a deadly shooting, Dec. 11, 2019 (photo credit: LAURA E. ADKINS/JTA)
Hasidim, government officials and police officers stand in front of the K'hal Adas Greenville synagogue next door to JC Kosher Supermarket in Jersey City, N.J., the site of a deadly shooting, Dec. 11, 2019
(photo credit: LAURA E. ADKINS/JTA)
Residents of Jersey City watching the antisemitic attack in their city, some were quoted blaming Jews for the attack while others were glad that Jews were being murdered.

“My children are stuck at school because of Jew shenanigans,” a woman was heard saying on video. “They all the problem. Because if they ain’t come to Jersey City this sh**t would never go on. Take that sh**t somewhere else,” she added.

“It was your kind that did it here, right?" another person was heard saying. "Four of ya’ll dead, right? Four of your people that were dead, right? That’s great. If they was dead, they got shot dead. That’s great. Get them damn Jews the f****k out of here. Get these f*****g Jews. Get the Jews out of Jersey City.”
The video was captured by a representative of the organization Americans Against Antisemitism, who came to offer support and assistance to the local Jewish community.
It was also revealed Wednesday that one of the suspects, David Anderson, may have posted antisemitic and anti-police content online. Anderson was at one time a follower of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, who believe that they are descendants of the ancient Israelites and adhere to both Judaic and Christian beliefs. In the U-Haul used in the attack a note with religious writings was found.
There has been a 22% increase in antisemitic hate crimes, according to New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.
Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.


