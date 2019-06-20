WJC expresses horror over assault of Jewish woman, 79, in Paris

General view of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.
(photo credit: CHARLES PLATIAU / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The World Jewish Congress (WJC) expressed horror and concern following Tuesday’s attack on a French Jew, the organization said in a press release Thursday. "The WJC views this incident in Paris as part of a disturbing trend, not just in France but around the world."
A 79-year-old Jewish woman was wounded outside a Paris synagogue when she was hit by a metal ball hurled at her head.
The victim was taken to the hospital with cranial damage and loss of blood. Her condition is stable, France Bleu reported Wednesday, a day after the attack in the French capital’s 11th District.
Witnesses outside the synagogue said they did not see from where the ball was hurled or by whom.
The WJC is in contact with its French affiliate, the Conseil Représentatif des Institutions juives de France (CRIF), which has strongly condemned this violent act of aggression and is monitoring the situation closely, the organization noted.
On Monday, a bowl full of water was hurled, possibly from an elevated residential apartment, at worshippers leaving the same synagogue.JTA's Cnaan Liphshiz contributed to this report.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>