The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

White supremacist social network site exposed

One particularly infamous aspect of the site is the option for users to send each other pro-Nazi GIFs, animations and emojis.

By AARON REICH  
JANUARY 19, 2020 11:06
‘Banners of Hate’ placed by US white supremacist groups (photo credit: ANTI-DEFAMATION LEAGUE)
‘Banners of Hate’ placed by US white supremacist groups
(photo credit: ANTI-DEFAMATION LEAGUE)
A white supremacist social network connects neo-Nazis and fascists from around the world, allowing them to express their controversial opinions unfiltered, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported.
MEMRI's investigative report had the name of the website, WorldTruthMX, censored, but its name was disclosed in an interview with one of its founders with the far-right publication Occidental Observer, which the MEMRI report cited.
Founded in 2012 and currently boasting a membership base of 1,500 users, WorldTruthMX bears similarities to Facebook, allowing users to message one another and share stories and images on each other's pages. Notably, the site markets itself as a promoter of free speech with zero censorship, allowing the sharing of uniquely pro-Nazi imagery, as well as allowing niche communities such as a Klu Klux Klan subsidiary to have an outlet and platform.
Membership isn't required to access the site, though membership packages are offered, and users are encouraged to support the site through credit card payments or cryptocurrency.
Further adding to the site's controversy as a home to radical white supremacist ideology, the website uses the banner of the Democratie Participative, a French website known to be antisemitic, anti-LGBTQ, anti-black and anti-Muslim. Said banner also bears a resemblance to the banner of The Daily Stormer, though WorldTruth's banner includes a saluting Adolf Hitler.
One particularly infamous aspect of the website is the option for users to send each other unique pro-Nazi GIFs, animations and emojis. While standard emojis are available, other far more controversial ones are, as well. These range from Pepe the Frog, the "OK" hand symbol that has been appropriated by white supremacists, a noose, a Zyklon-B gas canister, a caricature of a greedy Jew rubbing his hands in glee and a depiction of a black man labeled "N****r."
In the documents tab of the website, users are able to access a library of shareable antisemitic texts. This compilation includes SS publications that focus on race theory and mate selection, as well as Martin Luther's infamous text, "Concerning the Jews and their Lies."
Chatting on the site is filled with white supremacist ideologies, including one user wishing to leave "this Jew infested dump" and move to another country "where I can live like a white man again," MEMRI reported.
Much of the user-generated content on the site is devoted to Nazi propaganda.
One user shared a graphic of Hitler hugging two children, alongside the text, "I'm Sorry, I Tried," MEMRI reported.
"We will try again," the user wrote. "We will be unrelenting in our racial struggle to rid our people of the oppression of Jewry. History will repeat itself, but this time we will be the victors. Save our Children. Embrace National Socialism. Together we can avenge them and prevent more tragic cases just like this."
A separate site with the same operators, WTVideo, uses an interface similar to YouTube, allowing users to upload, share and view a wide range of unfiltered content, much of it consisting of videos with allegedly racist caricatures and clips of Nazis and Nazi ideology.
At the time of writing, the most-viewed video on the site was entitled, "Will you Bite the Hand that Feeds?"
The video consists of a montage of antisemitic caricatures, fascist imagery, news clips and more, all set to the song, "The Hand that Feeds" by Nine Inch Nails. Uploaded in September 2019, the video's creator – a user named Hard Right Turn – refers to the video as "An original, alt-right-style video" for the song.


Tags social media white supremacist neo-nazi antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Keep up the fight By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Naftali Bennett played his cards right By YAAKOV KATZ
On rulers and royal flushes of embarrassment By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Leave Iran to the Americans By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
3 Iran threatens retaliation against Greece for US use of military bases
Iran displays its arsenal of missiles
4 Three pro-Iranian militia fighters killed in strike on T4
Syrian air defence batteries responding to what the Syrian state media said were Israeli missiles targeting Damascus, in a picture taken early on January 21st, 2019
5 IRGC arrest person who uploaded video of missile striking Ukrainian plane
Women facing down soldiers in Tehran at a protest following the downing of a Ukrainian airliner
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by