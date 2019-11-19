Will an anti-Israel act by Germany’s UN amb. be listed among top 10 worst?

The Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Rabbi Abraham Cooper told The Jerusalem Post on Monday that the human rights organization is considering including an act by Germany’s ambassador to the UN on its annual list of worst outbreaks of antisemitism and anti-Israel incidents for his dangerous comparison between Israel and the terrorist entity Hamas.

Cooper said the organization is "in the editorial process" and that the list will be released at the end of the calendar year. If Heusgen is listed, it would be the first time a German diplomat was included on this list. "We are looking at a few dozen candidates that includes serious incidents on both sides of the Atlantic. Among them include the German Ambassador to the UN for equating Hamas and Israeli actions," said Cooper, referring to Christoph Heusgen. "His outrageous and dangerous statement at the United Nations Security Council in March" puts him in contention to be "on the top 10 list of antisemitic and anti-Israel incidents" for 2019.

Israel's government bulldozes the homes of Palestinian terrorists. The US, the EU and Germany classify the Jihadi organization Hamas a terrorist entity. After over 130 Hamas rockets were fired on Israel in March, Heusgen said: "Civilians must live without fear of Palestinian rockets or Israeli bulldozers."

Heusgen, who has garnered an anti-Israel reputation over the last decade, was German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s former chief foreign policy adviser. Last week, he voted seven times against Israel while abstaining once. Germany voted 16 times at the UN in 2018 to condemn Israel. Germany’s Heusgen frequently votes with Iran, Saudi Arabia, Cuba and other repressive regimes against the Jewish state.

German foreign minister Heiko Maas appears to have reneged on his pledge to stop UN bias against Israel by green-lighting Heusgen's anti-Israel votes, say critics.

A Wikileaks cable revealed in 2010 that Heusgen, who was Merkel’s foreign policy adviser at the time, urged the US to water down its opposition to the UN’s anti-Israel “Goldstone Report” in order to force Israel to freeze settlement construction.