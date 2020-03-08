Will the coronavirus lead to yet another spike in antisemitism in the US?

At the beginning of February, the Anti-Defamation League exposed that the coronavirus outbreak was used by extremists to spread conspiracy and antisemitic theories, especially using platforms such us Telegram of 4chan.“Finally! Science has discovered a cure for the most insidious disease of our time … Jewishness,” wrote one extremist on the encrypted instant messaging service Telegram, according to the ADL. The same person also referred to a news report that three Israelis were quarantined as possible coronavirus carriers with the message “3 down, 5,999,997 to go!” A month later, as several cases of COVID 19 (COronaVIrus Disease 2019) have emerged in the New York area Jewish community, as well among participants at the AIPAC conference in DC, many are concerned that the epidemic might become yet another excuse for a spike in antisemitic rhetoric and episodes, after in the past two years the US has already experienced an unprecedented increase in anti-Jewish attacks and crimes.“There is always concern that people will be scapegoated in the face of a health crisis, it happens every time there is a major pandemic: it happened with Africans around Ebola, it happened recently with the Orthodox community in New York City around the measles scare that we had,” Alexander Rosemberg, ADL Deputy Regional Director for the New York/New Jersey Region, told the Jerusalem Post. He explained that in the case of the coronavirus, the problems began with people blaming Asian Americans since the virus originated in China. “We started seeing them getting assaulted in the subway but then it has moved into other communities, including the Jewish community,” he said. “We are always concerned that this does not go beyond where it should. The public should be focusing more on how to prevent the disease and the virus from spreading rather than blaming a group.”Rosemberg pointed out that the ADL is constantly monitoring the situation, and unfortunately they are seeing problematic contents on social media.“We are seeing some Facebook posts and statements from fringe individuals and groups employing antisemitic tropes, especially after what happened in the Westchester community that is pretty close to the Monsey community in upstate New York, as well as at Yeshiva University, where one of the students is the son of one of the first people infected in Westchester,” he told the Post. He explained that since the beginning of the outbreak, the ADL went public supporting the Asian community, and they have putting out materials on how to avoid scapegoating in the face of an epidemicThey are currently focusing their efforts into giving people resources to better understand what is happening around them.“We stand with other communities, and we always say that what starts with the Jewish people never ends with the Jewish people,” he added.“Whenever something like this happens, it’s up to every single individual to become an ambassador against hatred. If somebody out there sees somebody else been blamed for something that it is obviously a stereotype, it’s up to everyone to put a stop to that forcefully and strongly,” Rosemberg concluded.“We haven’t seen any serious uptick in antisemitism, nor should we. This is a global crisis that, only in the minds of fanatical antisemitic conspiracy theorists, could be somehow linked to Jews,” David Harris, CEO, American Jewish Committee (AJC) told the Jerusalem Post in a statement. “As a matter of fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if Israeli and Jewish medical researchers in the U.S. and elsewhere are among those who will help find the diagnostic and prescriptive breakthroughs to defeat this major health challenge,” he further said.