Windows of Connecticut synagogue shot with BB gun

New Haven Police said in a statement issued on Saturday that it was continuing to investigate the vandalism at the synagogue in the Westville neighborhood. The damage to three windows near the front of the synagogue was first reported on Tuesday, but it may have occurred as early as Friday, April 10, according to the statement.

Neighborhood residents told police officers about “teenagers playing in the street near the synagogue on Friday afternoon; an unreported sound of possible gunfire on an adjacent street on Friday night; and an unreported sound of glass breaking but nothing unusual seen on Sunday night.”

The damage is estimated at about $5,000.

The synagogue has been closed due to regulations surrounding the coronavirus crisis.