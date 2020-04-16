The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
World Jewish Congress releases videos ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day

The WJC had initially intended to bring over 50 people who were born in the Bergen-Belsen Displaces Persons camp back to where they were born, but the initiative was postponed due to COVID-19.

By TAMAR BEERI  
APRIL 16, 2020 20:05
Ronald Lauder in his New York Office (photo credit: NOA GRAYEVSKY)
Ronald Lauder in his New York Office
(photo credit: NOA GRAYEVSKY)
The World Jewish Congress (WJC), in light of Holocaust Memorial Day events being postponed worldwide due to the coronavirus pandemic, has releaased numerous video clips and films relating to the Holocaust for the public to watch online.
These include video clips of Holocaust Memorial addresses, survivor testimonies, and more.
The project was created in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) so as to provide people, particularly a younger audience, with basic facts about the Holocaust.
The videos offered include the final testimony of Auschwitz-Birkenau survivor Rachmil (Ralph) Hakman as well as WJC President Ronald Lauder's speech at the Death Gate of Birkenau in the ceremony hosted there in January.
"Yom Hashoah [Holocaust Memorial Day] is the day set aside on the Jewish calendar to remember and mourn the six million Jewish lives that were destroyed in the Holocaust, to honor the bravery and resilience of those whos urvived, and to ensure that the terrors of the past do not become the future," said Lauder. "In this time of isolation, it is especially imperative that we come together to share the stories of Holocaust survivors and to further disseminate Holocaust education to ensure that never again really means never again."
The WJC had initially intended to bring over 50 people who were born in the Bergen-Belsen Displaces Persons camp back to where they were born, but the initiative was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization instead produced a video about Bergen-Belsen before and after its liberation and the unique identity of the children born in the DP camp’s Glyn Hughes Hospital.


