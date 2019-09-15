YU to open Holocaust and Genocide Studies Center

Yeshiva University's Wilf Campus where the Emil A. and Jenny Fish Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies will be based.. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Yeshiva University has announced plans to open a Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies.





In a post on its website on Friday, the university said “the center’s consequential mission will be to train both school and university educators in the field of Holocaust and Genocide Studies, with plans to offer graduate programs in the discipline.”

The Emil A. and Jenny Fish Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies is named for Holocaust survivor Emil Fish, who is funding the project.

Fish explained that “we must know the history about what happened and why and what the implications are for today.

“The Center will educate young people and adults about a singular event in history that, regrettably, too few people understand, including what conditions existed before the Nazis ascended to power, how they rose to leadership positions and why they targeted Jews,” he said.

Fish was born in Bardejov, Slovakia. As a young boy he was sent with his mother and sister to Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where he later was liberated in 1945.

The family later reunited with Fish’s father and immigrated to Canada. In 1955, the family moved to Los Angeles.

Today, Fish is is the founder and president of the Bardejov Jewish Preservation Committee, which works to preserve and create a memorial to the survivors of the Holocaust in the Jewish Suburbia in Bardejov, Slovakia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

As antisemitism continues to remain rampant across New York and the United States, and knowledge of the Holocaust begins to falter among future generations, Fish said that he believes “it is important to provide educators with the resources and programs needed to impart the relevancy of the Holocaust to a new generation of students who know less and less about this.”

YU president Dr. Ari Berman said that as “Holocaust education and awareness across the globe is transitioning from a pedagogy of living testimony to one anchored in memory, the center...will serve a crucial role as a leader and role model for a new generation of Holocaust scholarship and education.”

According to YU, the center “plans to offer educators interdisciplinary graduate programs in Holocaust and Genocide Studies, incorporating history, Jewish studies, literature, law, philosophy and social work.”

Vice president for academic affairs Selma Botman called the initiative “significant and timely.”

The Center, which will be located on YU’s Wilf Campus, will conduct academic research and organize public events to further the goal of extending Holocaust education to people of all ages and backgrounds.

“By leveraging the uniquely qualified faculty and resources of Yeshiva University’s undergraduate, graduate, and professional schools and affiliates, the Center will be an impactful and essential focus of research, education, teacher training, and public programming,” YU explained.

At the same time, “the Center will provide valuable resources for the emerging generation’s contemporary fight against antisemitism and prejudices throughout the globe.”

In New York alone, a report by the NYPD reported earlier this month that there have been 152 reports of antisemitic hate crimes, while over the same period last year there were 93.

Overall, antisemitic hate crimes in New York City are up 63% this year as compared with last year, officials said.

In the US as a whole, the Anti-Defamation League recorded a total of 1,879 antisemitic incidents across the country over 2018.

Although the number was 5% lower in comparison to 2017, the ADL that the number of incidents in 2018 was actually a 99% increase in comparison to the number of incidents that took place in 2015.

