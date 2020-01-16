Yad Vashem refuses to return Holocaust survivors' stolen property - WJRO

A week remains until the 75th anniversary of Aushwitz's liberation, an event which will draw more than 40 heads of state to Jerusalem. The Jerusalem Post's sister publication, Maariv has found out that despite the efforts to bring dignitaries such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prince Charles, there are still issues between Yad Vashem and the World Jewish Restitution Organization (WJRO). Yad Vashem decided that there will be no WJRO representation at the event. WJRO CEO Nachliel Dison, attacked Yad Vashem's decision while attending a World Zionist Organization convention in Jerusalem. Dison said, "I don't understand why an organization like Yad Vashem refuses to deal with a subject as critical as returning property. We all know that each pillage of Jewish property and the refusal to return it stems from antisemitisim, in the context of the Holocaust and after it." Dison told those present: "You ask the Polish, for example: 'Why did you take Jewish property?' And they say that for years Jews have taken their property and deceived them, so it's actually Polish property and not Jewish."WJRO was founded by Jewish organizations focusing in property restitution, mostly in eastern Europe. Most of the effort is concentrated in working in the relevant countries and making laws that will allow Holocaust survivors and their children to reclaim their property which was taken by them during the Holocaust and was later nationalized by communist regimes. The organization also promotes, with cooperation with the Jewish communities, the making of dedicated foundations to support the well-being of Holocaust survivors, using reparations funds. Yad Vashem rejected these claims, and respond saying "WJRO, like many others, is working on an important issue, and Yad Vashem welcomes all such activities. And yet, the international Holocaust forum which will be held in Yad Vashem is an international event which is titled: 'Remembering the holocaust, fighting antisemitisim' and for that purpose more than 40 heads of states will be gathered.
The event plan does not include specific discussions on various other important topics in which Yad Vashem deals with on a day to day basis."The organization added, "Naturally, such a unique event requires security measures and various complex logistics, and given the large number of delegations which will be arriving, the number of invitees is very small, and the organizers can't fulfill everyone's requests, as important as they may be"WJRO refused to comment.
The event plan does not include specific discussions on various other important topics in which Yad Vashem deals with on a day to day basis."The organization added, "Naturally, such a unique event requires security measures and various complex logistics, and given the large number of delegations which will be arriving, the number of invitees is very small, and the organizers can't fulfill everyone's requests, as important as they may be"WJRO refused to comment.