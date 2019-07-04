Antonia Yamin winner of B'nai B'rith World Center

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Antonia Yamin, the Kan 11 representative in Europe was this year's winner in the broadcast section of the 27th annual B'nai B'rith World Center Award for Journalism in memory of Wolf and Hilda Matsdorf. A journalist and long-time member of B'nai B'rith, Matsdorf was deeply concerned about possible rifts in Israel-Diaspora relations and bemoaned the fact that the subject was of little interest to Israeli journalists. He established the prize in the hope of encouraging more journalists to investigate and write on the subject.

In presenting the reasons why Yamin had been chosen by the adjudicating committee, Professor Gavriela Shalev, a former Israel Ambassador to the United nations said that as a descendant of German Jews and when recollecting her time at the UN, whenever she sees Yamin on her television screen, she thinks of the pervasive antisemitism which is sweeping through the world.

Shalev credited Yamin with being the first to report on fresh antisemitic incidents wherever they occur in Europe and is often the one to enter places where other journalists fear to tread.

She also praised Yemin for her one on one interviews with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz about the rise of antisemitism in their respective countries.

"She also tells the stories of the Jews of Europe," said Shalev, adding that many of Yamin's interviews are riveting, deep, and rich in content. "She represents a new generation of journalists."

Yamin said that on July 2, 2017, she landed in Berlin with five suitcases.

She wondered how she would find stories and tell them well enough to grab the attention of Israeli television viewers.

The first Jew that she saw in Berlin was a man of about 40, who hid his peyot (side curls) beneath a peaked cap, and who hid the strings of his ritual garment inside the waist band of his pants.

He was somewhat flustered as he became aware that she knew that he was Jewish. . It was not the first time that someone had identified his background. There was something of a haunted look in his eyes, and she immediately realized that the story in Europe would be different from anything she might have anticipated while still in Israel.

She decided at that moment that she would be the face of the community among whom she lived. But it went beyond that to include the whole of Europe.

Yamin recalled that five years ago, when a friend and colleague had won the prize, she had attended the ceremony. At the time she had said to herself that she wanted to win this prize one day – and now the day had come, but she insisted that she was sharing it with her husband Amir Hillel, who had encouraged her to go to Germany when she still had doubts and who had occasionally worked as the cameraman on some of her interviews.

"The story of the Jews of Europe is a story worth telling," she said. In working on these stories, she had become increasingly convinced of the importance of having a State of Israel.

Chicago-born Zvika Klein of Makor Rishon, who was the winner in the print media section, was a second time laureate, having previously won the award six years earlier. Not owning a suit at that time, he bought one for the ceremony, and was helped in the choice by a coworker, Avital, who later became his wife and the mother of his three children. When he started out as a Jewish world reporter, he was advised by another journalist to graduate from there to politics. When Klein said that he wanted to stay with the Jewish world he found it extremely interesting, his interlocutor told him that there was no future in such a beat. Indeed, at that time, there were very few journalists that he could count as rivals, but more recently more journalists are discovering that the Jewish world is an exciting subject to cover. The story of the Jewish world includes every kind of Jew, he said.

A certificate of merit was awarded to YNet's Attila Somfalvi and a special citation to singer, actor, commentator and former politician in local government Yehoram Gaon for fostering Israel-Diaspora relations through the arts.

Neither was present. Somfalvi was busy working on stories related to the Ethiopian community protest demonstrations, and Gaon was absent because he had the flu,

However, Somfalvi sent a video of himself in which he said that the problem with Israelis is that they like to embrace dead diaspora Jews such as the ones who were killed in the terror attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

"Why not embrace them when they’re still living?" he asked.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



