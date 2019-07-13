Argentina's supreme court transfers employee for antisemitic post

Antisemitic graffiti near a London Underground station. The graffiti reads “dirty f***ing Jew” beside an image of a swastika..
(photo credit: COURTESY COMMUNITY SECURITY TRUST)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A state Supreme Court in Argentina transferred a secretary, the niece of its president, for an antisemitic post on Facebook.
Natalia Anabel Valle posted a picture of children playing in the yard of a nearby Jewish school with the text, “I think they forgot to tell the little Jews that it’s summer vacation. And then they asked why Hitler hated them.”
A lawyer serving as secretary to her aunt, Emilia Valle, the president of the Supreme Court of Chaco, Natalia Valle was moved within the ministry to another position, Radio Jai reported.
On Tuesday, she offered her “sincerely and profound apologies” for the post last week, in which she apparently was complaining that the kids were playing loudly in the early afternoon. The post noted that it was “siesta time,” when locals rest and children in residential areas must be quiet from 1 to 4 p.m.
On Wednesday, Valle visited the Jewish community center in the northeastern city of Resistencia, where she lives, to apologize in person to the local rabbi and community leaders.
“I apologize to these boys, their parents, grandparents and other relatives for the error I have made,” she said. “Forgive me, my Jewish friends who know me and how I really think. I apologize to my family for the pain I caused them.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>