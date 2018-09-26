Arizona Cardinals names Jewish quarterback Josh Rosen as starter

UCLA Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. UCLA won 56-30..
(photo credit: REUTERS/ CASEY SAPIO-USA TODAY SPORTS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Jewish rookie quarterback Josh Rosen will start on Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals.
Rosen, 21, who was the team’s first-round draft pick, was named the team’s starter against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, a day after he entered a game against the Chicago Bears with 4:31 left in the game. The Cardinals lost 16-14.
“Josh plays with a lot of confidence,” Cardinals coach Steve Wilks told reporters on Monday. “I think he gives the opportunity to be able to be successful. When you look at the situation when he went into the game — I didn’t have a problem putting him in at the time because again I know he’s very confident in what he’s doing. … I think he handled it well. He went in, commanded the huddle, did a great job moving the ball.”
Sam Bradford, the team’s previous starting quarterback, will be Rosen’s backup, Wilks announced.
Rosen, the 10th overall pick in the National Football League draft, thanked Bradford in a post on Instagram.
“Since day 1, Sam has had my back and helped me become the best quarterback I could be. I cannot thank him enough for showing me how to be a professional in every sense of the word. He is a leader, mentor, and great person,” Rosen wrote.
“He and (backup QB) Mike Glennon couldn’t have been more supportive at a time that I thought might be a bit tense or awkward today. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be in a QB room with two of the most selfless people I’ve ever been around as I start my career as a quarterback in the NFL. For that I say thank you,” he also wrote.
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
Rosen, who was a quarterback for UCLA
before he was drafted, told the league’s online magazine earlier this year that a lot of the trash talk that was directed at him on the field during college was antisemitic.
A 2014 profile noted that Rosen became a bar mitzvah and attends seder every Passover, but he also celebrates Christmas and he called himself “kind of an atheist.”
The quarterback’s father is Charles Rosen, a noted orthopedic surgeon. His mother, Liz Lippincott, is Quaker and is the great-great-granddaughter of Joseph Wharton, who founded the prestigious Wharton business school at the University of Pennsylvania.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>