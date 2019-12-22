The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Arsonist attacks Yeshiva University dorms, not considered hate crime

"While the arson at Yeshiva University is currently not believed to be a hate crime, the NYPD and HCTF are staying [in] touch with @FDNY until a final determination is made."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
DECEMBER 22, 2019 09:20
Yeshiva University's Stern College for Women (photo credit: BEYOND MY KEN/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Yeshiva University's Stern College for Women
(photo credit: BEYOND MY KEN/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
A 33-year-old man lit three fires in a Yeshiva University dormitory on Friday using matches intended for a Hannukah menorah, according to The New York Times. Students were sleeping in the building when the fires were lit.
Security footage of the incident shows the man smashing the glass door at the entrance to the building, crawling into the lobby, picking up and putting back the receiver of a phone at a desk and then disappearing down a hall.
Nobody was injured in the incident and firefighters quickly extinguished the fires, according to fire officials.
Peter Weyand was arrested after the incident and charged with arson, burglary with criminal intent, reckless endangerment of property, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and aggravated harassment, according to CNN.
Weyand is a freelance software developer, according to his LinkedIn. The day before the incident, Weyan posted, "They're trying to make a martyr of me, but I'm no martyr. I'm a helper and a doer. I want to help people but I dont know how." Other posts from the past few days have similar messages.
"Attacking any religious institution is a serious crime and we have zero tolerance for acts of arson in this city," said Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. "Thanks to the thorough investigative work of our Fire Marshals, a dangerous individual has been quickly apprehended."
The incident took place at the Schottenstein Residence Hall on the Beren Campus of the university in midtown Manhattan, according to the YU Commentator, an independent student newspaper at the university. YU security stated in an email that the intruder approached the security team at the residence hall asking for help. The team "immediately called 911 and did not let him into the building," but the intruder then kicked through the glass door, entered the building and lit a "small fire with toilet paper" in the back lounge.
The fire was immediately extinguished by the sprinkler system and residents were instructed to stay in their rooms until the intruder was arrested and the fire department cleared the room. The YU Security email stressed that "there is no current threat to our campuses."
Stern College students who live in the residency stated that they felt that there was an alarming lack of information during the incident, but they appreciated "the quick response of YU's security, the NYPD and FDNY."
Beren Campus Director of University Housing and Residence Life Rachel Kraut told residents of the building that YU does not believe that the incident was a targeted hate crime.
Deputy Fire Commissioner Frank Dwyer told the Times that "there is no indication of a hate crime" in the incident. Authorities believe that Weyand was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.
"While the arson at Yeshiva University is currently not believed to be a hate crime, the NYPD and HCTF are staying [in] touch with @FDNY until a final determination is made," tweeted the New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Task Force on Saturday night.
The arson comes just two weeks after an antisemitic shooting attack on a kosher grocery in Jersey City just outside of New York. In which four people were killed, including two hassidic Jews.


Tags new york yeshiva university arson new york city
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't like Ehud Olmert? You should still read what he has to say By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Bennett defense doctrine By YAAKOV KATZ
It’s hard to know how to define the 2010s, but OMG it's #2020 By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Solution for female urine incontinence By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Impeaching the United States electorate By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by