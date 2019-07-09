BBC to produce documentary on Holocaust denial

A view of the Auschwitz concentration camp.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The British Broadcasting Company will produce a new documentary on Holocaust denial hosted by Jewish comedian David Baddiel, the BBC announced on Monday.
In the program, called "Holocaust Denial: A History With David Baddiel," the host will investigate the matter talking to numerous experts.
"The fact that since it happened (indeed whilst it was happening) forces have tried to undermine one of the most well-documented truths of history seems to me a key battleground in the fight between truth and lies, a battle made more complex by the emergence of new technology, a post-truth world and more insidious, 'soft core' forms of denial," he commented in a statement released by the BBC.
Baddiel's maternal grandparents fled from Germany on the eve of the Holocaust in 1939. His mother was only a baby.
"There could not be a more important and pressing subject for us to tackle through the religion and ethics slate," highlighted Abigail Priddle, the BBC Commissioning Editor.
"David Baddiel's intelligence and integrity make him the perfect person to author this film and underlines our commitment to our audience to tackle the most challenging and complex subjects," she added.
According to the London Jewish Chronicle, the documentary will air next year.
