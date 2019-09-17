Belgian university denotes 'Jew' with the same hand-sign for hooked nose

A sign language interpreter translates a prayer during a ceremony on the eve of the International Day of Commemoration to honour the victims of the Holocaust in Minsk. (photo credit: REUTERS)

A gesture signaling a hooked nose is how one Belgian university described “Jew” in its online sign-language dictionary.



The University of Ghent compiled the dictionary and features the gesture in videos on the website.

The European Jewish Association protested in a statement Monday. Its director, Menachem Margolin, said the first two videos depicting a Jew “seem standard.” Both show a presenter stroking an imaginary beard.“The second involving side-locks are borderline acceptable if misleading,” he said, “and the last two are simply racist and demeaning to Jews, using a gesticulation of a large and hooked nose to define Jew.”Margolin has asked campus authorities to remove the two gestures from the dictionary.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });