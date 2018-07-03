July 03 2018
Ben Stiller named global goodwill ambassador for UN refugee agency

“With over 68 million displaced people around the world today, there has never been a more compelling reason or greater urgency to show solidarity and support for refugees.”

By JTA
July 3, 2018 11:11
1 minute read.
Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller. (photo credit: Reuters)

 
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, or UNHCR, made the announcement on the same day that Stiller finished up a trip with the agency to Guatemala, where he met people who have been forced to flee their homes due to violence from organized crime and gangs.

“With over 68 million displaced people around the world today, there has never been a more compelling reason or greater urgency to show solidarity and support for refugees,” Stiller said in a statement announcing his appointment. “I for one will do what I can as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR to advocate for refugees and encourage others to join me.”

The actor and director has been involved with the international refugee agency since 2016, and also has traveled to Germany and Jordan to meet with Syrian refugees.


