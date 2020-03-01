The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Benjamin Netanyahu, Benny Gantz to address AIPAC conference - watch

The AIPAC Policy Conference is the largest gathering of America's pro-Israel community.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
MARCH 1, 2020 16:56
PM Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington. (Brian Snyder/Reuters) (photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)
PM Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)
The morning general session of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Policy Conference 2020 takes place in Washington DC on Sunday, March 1.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address the conference in Washington DC today via satellite video link. Blue and White leader Benny Gantz is also set to address conference delegates.
Both will make their speeches during the opening session of the three-day conference on Sunday morning EST, speaking after Howard Kohr, AIPAC's Chief Executive Officer via video link.
The AIPAC Policy Conference is the largest gathering of America's pro-Israel community, bringing together American and Israeli leaders, innovators and educators over three days in a celebration of pro-Israel activism.
Speakers at this year's event, running from March 1 - 3, include Democratic Presidential Candidates Senator Amy Klobuchar and former US Vice President Joe Biden, the current US Vice President Mike Pence, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, and Israel's Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer.
A number of world leaders will also be speaking, including Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz, President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid, President of Colombia Ivan Duque Marquez, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, and President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Antoine Tshisekedi.
The conference is annually attended by more than 18,000 pro-Israel delegates and more than two thirds of congress members, although Democratic Presidential Candidate Senator Bernie Sanders made headlines last week when he announced that he wouldn't be going as, he said, the organization offered a platform “for leaders who express bigotry.” AIPAC said his comments were “truly shameful.”


