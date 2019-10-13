Bernie Sanders is 78, but he represents the future of American Jewry

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks after the senate voted on a resolution ending U.S. military support for the war in Yemen on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 13, 2018.. (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)





NEW YORK — Ahead of the Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday, there has been plenty of discussion of Sen. Bernie Sanders: how he will fare after his recent heart attack, whether he can come back in polls that show him drifting into third place behind Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren and how his campaign’s new emphasis on electability against Trump will fare with voters.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });