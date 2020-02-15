B’nai B’rith condemns ‘ongoing attacks’ against Jews in Ukraine

B’nai B’rith International condemned “ongoing attacks” against Jews in Chernivitsi, Ukraine in a statement.“In a long and disturbing pattern of incidents, members of the B’nai B’rith Lodge in Chernivitsi, including lodge President Vadim Kolotushkin, have been physically assaulted and the lodge office was vandalized,” the organization wrote. B’nai Brith said it wrote a letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in January, protesting the incidents.“Such blatant public displays of antisemitism and xenophobia in defiance of public order are deeply troubling and must be forcefully opposed. B’nai B’rith International condemns in the strongest terms all such expressions of violence,” the organization wrote in the letter. “Your recognition of this event as a demonstration of the ideology of hatred will be an important rebuke. We urge the Ukraine government, under your leadership, to fully investigate the alleged attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.” B’nai B’rith says Zelensky has yet to respond to the letter. In addition to the letter, B’nai B’rith representatives met with Embassy of Ukraine in Washington, DC.The organization is calling on officials to secure the Jewish community of Chernivitsi and to investigate the attacks and hold the perpetrators responsible.