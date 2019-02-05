Brazil’s new president compared to Hitler by Samba dancer

A Samba dancer in Brazil in a mock-outfit claiming Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is like Adolf Hitler .
(photo credit: screenshot)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A Jewish group objected after a Brazilian samba dancer wore a Nazi uniform to ridicule the country’s new right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro.
Rehearsing for the upcoming annual Carnival parades, a dancer from the Aguia de Ouro samba school in Sao Paulo wore a costume Saturday depicting Bolsonaro as Adolf Hitler. The dancer wore a swastika armband — with the Nazi symbol slashed over — and carried a rifle and a baton.
The performance was recorded and reported by the Carnavalesco website
, which specializes in news about the Carnival, which will be held in early March.
“We always repudiate it when someone associates the crimes committed during Nazism with some fact of everyday life,” the Sao Paulo Jewish federation said in a statement Sunday. “The Holocaust is something very sensitive to the Jewish community around the world and to all who have suffered through this barbarism.”
The samba school’s president, Sidnei Carriuolo Antonio, apologized to Jewish officials in a phone call, according to the federation.
“This was an isolated attitude of a member that took the opportunity to personally promote himself,” Antonio told the officials. “We have already taken the necessary steps to prevent it from happening.”
Similarly controversial Carnival floats involving Jews and the Holocaust have been seen in past Rio and Sao Paulo parades, often to make a political point about fascism or the horrors of the past. In most cases, Jewish officials have been successful in having the figures or floats removed before the parades, which are televised to hundreds of millions across the world, by emphasizing that such imagery is offensive to the Jewish community and trivializes their suffering.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>