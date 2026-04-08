A New York City nurse was fired on Monday after a social media post showing her harassing Israeli tourists in Times Square went viral.

Jennifer Koonings can be heard in the video shouting "f*ck Israel" and calling the tourists "baby killers" as they (the Israelis) sat together in Times Square.

"Their numbers keep multiplying," said Koonings. "These guys killed babies in Palestine!"

"We don't want you here," Koonings told the Israelis, referring to them as "disgusting" and "terrorists."

At one point in the video, a man dressed as Spider-Man, presumably one of Times Square's famous costumed freelancers, defended the tourists, telling Koonings, "You don't need to harass people."

A person wears a Hamas headband as pro-Palestine demonstrators rally for Gaza in Times Square on March 18, 2025 in New York City. (credit: Adam Gray/Getty Images)

"You don't know anything about them," said the individual, to which Koonings responded, "Yes, I do, they're f*cking Israelis."

"Shut the f*ck up, shut up, Spider-Man," said Koonings, before continuing to shout at the Israelis.

Jennifer Koonings' history of anti-Zionism

Koonings has a history of anti-Israel political activism. She went as far as to speak to Iran's Press TV in November 2024 during a hunger strike protesting the war in Gaza.

Koonings had been employed by Inspire Mental Health Services, a Manhattan-based healthcare service specializing in diagnosing mental health conditions.