Brit on the Fourth of July

Members of the White family greet Beth and Paul White at Ben Gurion airport Thursday morning.
(photo credit: NEFESH B'NEFESH)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
This past Thursday, July 4th, Beth and Paul White, from New Rochelle, New York became Israel's newest citizens just in time to attend the brit mila of their sabra grandchild. The Whites rushed from the airport straight to Beth Shemesh for the early afternoon celebration of their grandson’s circumcision, born to their son and daughter-in-law Amir and Ita.
The Whites arrived on a Nefesh B’Nefesh group Aliyah flight, in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL) and the Jewish National Fund-USA.
Five of the Whites’ children have made Aliyah via Nefesh B’Nefesh, and their daughter will be making Aliyah on the organization’s charter Aliyah flight this August.
Beth and Paul White will be moving to Modi’in, where Paul will continue working as a physician, and Beth will enjoy her retirement.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>