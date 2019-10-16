Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

British rabbi, 77, arrested and carried away during climate change protest

He wore a kippa bearing the Extinction Rebellion logo.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
October 16, 2019 04:26
1 minute read.
British rabbi, 77, arrested and carried away during climate change protest

Extinction Rebellion protest in London. (photo credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)

  A 77-year-old British rabbi was arrested and dragged away by police while wearing his tallit and carrying the four species of Sukkot during a climate change protest in London.



Rabbi Jeffrey Newman, rabbi emeritus of Finchley Reform Synagogue, located in north London, was arrested on Monday in central London, according to reports. The incident was captured on video and posted on YouTube. The rabbi, who had kneeled in the middle of the road and begun praying during the Extinction Rebellion protests in London, had arrived at the protest with 30 Jewish activists.
 
“I see it as my religious and moral duty to stand up for what I believe in, and what I care about, for my grandchildren,” Newman told local media. “I haven’t tried to involve the synagogue, because if you are asking for permission, you might not get it. I think it’s much more important to do what I’m doing, and they can approve or not approve at a later date.”
 
He wore a kippa bearing the Extinction Rebellion logo.
 
Newman is an adviser to the International Secretariat of the United Nations’ Earth Charter, a set of 16 principles for a sustainable global society. He has been involved with global environmental movements for about 50 years.
 
Founded in Britain last year, Extinction Rebellion has chapters in about 50 countries and wants to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2025.


Related Content

October 16, 2019
Jewish prisoners in Michigan to get certified kosher meals

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings