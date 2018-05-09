May 09 2018
|
Iyar, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Canada to apologize for turning away Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany

Forced to return to Europe, 254 of the passengers on board the MS St. Louis were killed during the Holocaust.

By
May 9, 2018 12:44
2 minute read.
Canada to apologize for turning away Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 24, 2018.. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that he will deliver a formal apology before the nation's parliament over the fate of the M.S. St. Louis in May 1939.

Carrying over 900 Jewish-German refugees fleeing Nazi persecution, the boat was turned away by Cuba, the refugees' first destination, the United States and, finally, Canada. Forced to return to Europe, 254 of the passengers on board were killed during the Holocaust.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"When Canada denied asylum to the 907 German Jews on board the M.S. St. Louis, we failed not only those passengers, but also their descendants and community," Trudeau told the March of the Living's 30th anniversary gala.

"An apology in the House of Commons will not rewrite this shameful chapter of our history," said the Canadian prime minister. "It will not bring back those who perished or repair the lives shattered by tragedy. But it is our collective responsibility to acknowledge this difficult truth, learn from this story, and continue to fight against antisemitism every day, as we give meaning to the solemn vow: ‘Never again.’ I look forward to offering this apology on the floor of the House."

The M.S. St. Louis was within two days of reaching Nova Scotia's Halifax Harbour when Ottowa refused to provide sanctuary to the ship's passengers.

The MS St. Louis at the port of Hamburg, Germany (Public Domain)

Assessing whether Canada ought to accept Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany on the eve of the Second World War, one high-level immigration agent famously remarked that "none is too many." Only 5,000 Jewish refugees were permitted to enter Canada between 1933 and 1947.

The ship's refugees were accepted by the United Kingdom, France, Belgium and the Netherlands but many faced renewed danger in 1940 as Germany advanced through Western Europe.

The captain of the M.S. St. Louis, Gustav Schröder, was awarded the German Order of Merit after the war. In 1993, Schröder was posthumously recognized as Righteous Among The Nations by Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial for his "courage and determination not to abandon his Jewish passengers" that allowed many to survive.

In January 2011, a national monument to those on board the St. Louis was unveiled in Halifax. Called the Wheel of Conscience and financed by Citizenship and Immigration Canada, the monument was designed by American architect Daniel Libeskind, a son of Polish Holocaust survivors.

"What brilliant symbolism: The very facility through which these refugees could have entered and found refuge only to have the door slammed in their face will now feature an enduring memorial to their memory," said Libeskind at the monument's unveiling.

In September 2012, the US State Department publicly apologized for shunning the M.S. St. Louis, presenting proclamations of gratitude to ambassadors of the four countries that accepted the ship's passengers.

Between 1947 and 1955, approximately 35,000 Holocaust survivors were accepted into Canada, with their resettlement sponsored primarily by the Canadian Jewish community.


Related Content

Hillel Neuer
May 9, 2018
McGill to honor Hillel Neuer

By ILANIT CHERNICK

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut