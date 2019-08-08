Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Canadian Jews launch $10 million campaign to keep Montreal community safe

The Federation CJA said it has partnered with 31 Jewish institutions as part of its Community Security Network initiative and hired an outside firm to develop strategies for protecting the community.

By SAM SOKOL/JTA
August 8, 2019 02:47
1 minute read.
Promotional sign for Leo Baeck Day School in Toronto defaced with pro-Palestinian graffiti

Promotional sign for Leo Baeck Day School in Toronto defaced with pro-Palestinian graffiti . (photo credit: B'NAI BRITH CANADA)



Canadian Jews are looking to raise $10 million to provide security to communal institutions in Montreal.

The Federation CJA, one of Canada’s largest Jewish organizations, said it has partnered with 31 Jewish institutions as part of its Community Security Network initiative and hired an outside firm to help develop strategies for protecting the community, the Canadian Jewish News reported Tuesday. The new strategy will focus on surveillance technology.



The Canadians have looked south for some help, consulting among others Michael Masters, the national director of the Secure Community Network, a U.S. American program of the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.



In July, new crime data released by Statistics Canada showed that Canadian Jews remained the most targeted minority group for hate crimes in the country for the third year in a row, though there was a 4 percent decrease.



The number of incidents dropped to 345 from 360 in 2017. Other minorities saw more significant declines. Hate crimes against Muslims fell 50 percent, to 173, and blacks saw a 15 percent drop to 283.



On Saturday, two Jewish boys wearing kippahs were assaulted in a Toronto suburb while they were walking. The incident came on the heels of an assault on a Jewish man wearing a yarmulke in Montreal.


Related Content

President Trump talks with Rep Jason Lewis and Rep. Tom Emmer waiting to greet him in Minnesota
August 8, 2019
False accusations of antisemitism hurt the Jews more than you realize

By JTA/RABBI HERSHEL D. LUTCH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings