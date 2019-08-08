Canadian Jews launch $10 million campaign to keep Montreal community safe

Promotional sign for Leo Baeck Day School in Toronto defaced with pro-Palestinian graffiti . (photo credit: B'NAI BRITH CANADA)





Canadian Jews are looking to raise $10 million to provide security to communal institutions in Montreal.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });