Chabad Poway rabbi set to address UN on antisemitism - watch live

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, injured in the recent shooting at the Congregation Chabad synagogue in Poway, California, speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during the "National Day of Prayer" Service in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
Poway Chabad Rabbi Yisroel Golstein is set to address the UN General Assembly 's "Informal meeting of the plenary on 'Combating Antisemitism and Other Forms of Racism and Hate – The Challenges of Teaching Tolerance and Respect in the Digital Age,'" according to the UN website.
The rabbi was wounded when a gunman burst into his synagogue on April 27, killing one woman and injuring the rabbi in both of his hands.
Two others were wounded in the attack.
The meeting was set to start at 4:30 p.m. Israel time.
