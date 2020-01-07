Chief rabbi: Soviet non-Jews brought over to vote against ultra-Orthodox

Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef recently alleged that the aliyah to Israel of immigrants from the former Soviet Union who are not Jewish according to Jewish law was a conspiracy by the state to negate the electoral strength of the ultra-Orthodox community. At a rabbinical conference last week, Yosef said that “hundreds of thousands or tens of thousands of non-Jews came to Israel,” under the terms of the Law of Return. “There are many, many non-Jews here, some of the are Communist, enemies of religion, haters of religion. They are not Jewish at all, [they are] non-Jews,” said Yosef.“Afterwards they vote for parties who incite against the ultra-Orthodox and against religion.”Yosef went on to claim that these immigrants “were brought to Israel so that they would be a counterweight to the ultra-Orthodox, so that when there are elections there won’t be many [Knesset seats] for the ultra-Orthodox. That’s why they were brought to Israel, total non-Jews, really completely non-Jews.”