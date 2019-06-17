Cleveland Browns' Joseph attends 5-year-old’s birthday at Jewish school

Cleveland Browns kicker Greg Joseph (17) and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (90) celebrate after Joseph kicked the game winning field goal in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens.
(photo credit: KEN BLAZE-USA TODAY SPORTS VIA REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Cleveland Browns kicker Greg Joseph attended a football-themed 5th birthday party at a local Jewish day school.
Joseph, who is Jewish, joined 40 5–year-olds at Gross Schechter Day School in suburban Cleveland for Ezra Rosenblatt’s party on June 2, the Cleveland Jewish News reported.
Ezra’s mother told the newspaper that she reached out to Joseph in a social media message but was not expecting much.
“I know Greg Joseph is Jewish and went to Jewish day school, so I thought, well, you know maybe I’ll just take a shot in the dark and try to message him on social media,” said Brooke Lampl Rosenblatt. “I did it thinking maybe because of the Jewish day school connection, he would come.”
He responded the following day that he would.
In the end he stayed for almost the entire two-hour party and played football and other games with the kids, according to the report.
He signed a Cleveland Browns hat for Ezra and wrote, “Never forget where u come from” next to a Star of David.
Joseph played football and soccer at Donna Klein Jewish Academy in Boca Raton, Fla., and also attended American Heritage School in Delray Beach, Fla.
He was signed by the Browns in September 2018.