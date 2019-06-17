Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Cleveland Browns' Joseph attends 5-year-old’s birthday at Jewish school

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
June 17, 2019 08:23
1 minute read.
Cleveland Browns kicker Greg Joseph (17) and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (90) celebrate

Cleveland Browns kicker Greg Joseph (17) and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (90) celebrate after Joseph kicked the game winning field goal in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens. (photo credit: KEN BLAZE-USA TODAY SPORTS VIA REUTERS)

 
Cleveland Browns kicker Greg Joseph attended a football-themed 5th birthday party at a local Jewish day school.

Joseph, who is Jewish, joined 40 5–year-olds at Gross Schechter Day School in suburban Cleveland for Ezra Rosenblatt’s party on June 2, the Cleveland Jewish News reported.

Ezra’s mother told the newspaper that she reached out to Joseph in a social media message but was not expecting much.

“I know Greg Joseph is Jewish and went to Jewish day school, so I thought, well, you know maybe I’ll just take a shot in the dark and try to message him on social media,” said Brooke Lampl Rosenblatt. “I did it thinking maybe because of the Jewish day school connection, he would come.”

He responded the following day that he would.


In the end he stayed for almost the entire two-hour party and played football and other games with the kids, according to the report.

He signed a Cleveland Browns hat for Ezra and wrote, “Never forget where u come from” next to a Star of David.

Joseph played football and soccer at Donna Klein Jewish Academy in Boca Raton, Fla., and also attended American Heritage School in Delray Beach, Fla.

He was signed by the Browns in September 2018.

Bologna, Italy.
June 17, 2019
Middle Age jewels from forgotten Jewish cemetery on display in Bologna

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN

