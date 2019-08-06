Corbyn turns Labour members against Israel and Jews

Researcher David Collier has published a 200-page report which has been passed on to the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) presenting the case that Jeremy Corbyn "radicalized" Labour Party members into becoming "obsessed" with Israel and the Jewish people, it was reported in the Jewish Chronicle.



Collier's research is part of the EHRC's investigation into whether the Labour Party is institutionally antisemitic. In the past, Mr Collier has investigated other suspected cases on antisemitism, particularly online. For instance, the Palestine Live Facebook group, which Corbyn was a member of, was found by him to be antisemitic.

Before Corbyn came to office, members said little or were indifferent, but after he become leader, members chose to "dip their toes in anti-Israel ideology" which continued into them bashing Israel - especially online.Collier showed through 14 studies how Labour Party members had attacked Israel and the Jewish people.Collier's research demonstrated that after Corbyn took power in September 2015, members joined pro-Corbyn Facebook groups.They also started posting on social media inaccurate and unfair claims against Israel - clearly becoming "obsessed" with Israel. He found members criticized the media for being "pro-Zionist", posted antisemitic conspiracy theories, articles and images, supported Corbyn's anti-Zionist and Israel views and voiced "outright hostility towards mainstream British Jewry."One example used by Collier's was of one woman who had become far more aggressive in her social media activity against Israel. She posted a link on social media of a video by David Icke on the "Rothschild Zionism", with the teaser on Facebook: "Bloody hell I agree with David Icke". She also shared a link predicting "Israel's next false flag"."When the enemy is viewed as all-powerful and all controlling, activists feel justified to cross almost any line," Collier wrote."They don’t even really know what being Jewish is. They certainly have no idea of Jewish history and the real events of the Israel /Arab conflict – they’re the product of four years of a radical extremist disinformation campaign and the junk news websites they’ve been fed."They’re obsessed and they’ve been radicalized. How is this not Jeremy Corbyn’s fault?" Collier concluded.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });