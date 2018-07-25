July 25 2018
Av, 13, 5778
Could ‘Wonder Gadot’ win the Canadian Triple Crown?

Horse named for the Israeli actress is owned by former CEO of MGM.

July 25, 2018 16:18
Wonder Gadot, winner of the 2018 Queen's Plate at Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto, Canada, June 30, 2018

Wonder Gadot, winner of the 2018 Queen's Plate at Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto, Canada, June 30, 2018. Jockey John Velazquez aboard. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

 
While Gal Gadot is winning awards and movie roles, her equine namesake could very well win the Canadian Triple Crown.

That’s right. A horse named Wonder Gadot won the Prince of Wales Stakes at the Fort Erie Race Track in Fort Erie, Ontario on Tuesday. The win at the 1³/16 mile event, which comes with $400,000, puts the horse one step closer to winning the Canadian Triple Crown. That’s because in late June, Wonder Gadot took the $1 million top prize in 1¼ mile Queen’s Plate race in Toronto.

The horse is owned by Gary Barber, former chairman and CEO of Metro Goldwyn-Mayer, aka MGM. The Jewish, South African-born film executive didn’t let the Israeli actress’s deal with rival Warner Bros. stop him from naming his prize-winning horse after her.

In order to take the Triple Crown, Wonder Gadot would have to compete in – and win – the 1½ mile Breeders’ Stakes, which will be run on August 18 in Toronto.

Wonder Gadot’s trainer, Mark Casse, told The Canadian Press on Tuesday that they’re considering it.

“It’s something Gary [Barber] and I will talk about,” Casse said. “There’s a possibility of the Breeders’. It’s just very difficult as it messes up our plans a little bit.”

But with that kind of star power behind the horse, how could anything go wrong?


