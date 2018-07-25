Could ‘Wonder Gadot’ win the Canadian Triple Crown?

Wonder Gadot, winner of the 2018 Queen's Plate at Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto, Canada, June 30, 2018. Jockey John Velazquez aboard.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
X
While Gal Gadot is winning awards and movie roles, her equine namesake could very well win the Canadian Triple Crown.
That’s right. A horse named Wonder Gadot won the Prince of Wales Stakes at the Fort Erie Race Track in Fort Erie, Ontario on Tuesday. The win at the 1³/16 mile event, which comes with $400,000, puts the horse one step closer to winning the Canadian Triple Crown. That’s because in late June, Wonder Gadot took the $1 million top prize in 1¼ mile Queen’s Plate race in Toronto.
The horse is owned by Gary Barber, former chairman and CEO of Metro Goldwyn-Mayer, aka MGM. The Jewish, South African-born film executive didn’t let the Israeli actress’s deal with rival Warner Bros. stop him from naming his prize-winning horse after her.
In order to take the Triple Crown, Wonder Gadot would have to compete in – and win – the 1½ mile Breeders’ Stakes, which will be run on August 18 in Toronto.
Wonder Gadot’s trainer, Mark Casse, told The Canadian Press
on Tuesday that they’re considering it.
“It’s something Gary [Barber] and I will talk about,” Casse said. “There’s a possibility of the Breeders’. It’s just very difficult as it messes up our plans a little bit.”
But with that kind of star power behind the horse, how could anything go wrong?
