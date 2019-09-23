Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

D'Souza compares young climate change activist to Nazi propaganda

The 16-year-old, Swedish native started making waves less than a year ago as she stood outside the parliament in Stockholm calling for a "climate strike."

By
September 23, 2019 01:51
1 minute read.
Global Climate Strike in Germany. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Dinesh D'Souza, US conservative commentator, compared Greta Thunberg to Nazi propaganda on Twitter on Sunday.

His tweet read, "Children—notably Nordic white girls with braids and red cheeks—were often used in Nazi propaganda. An old Goebbels technique! Looks like today’s progressive Left is still learning its game from an earlier Left in the 1930s." And had a photo of Nazi propaganda alongside a photo of Thunberg.


Thunberg has made noise all over the world with her climate change activism. The 16-year-old, Swedish native started making waves less than a year ago as she stood outside the parliament in Stockholm calling for a "climate strike."

On Friday, she led the world in protests called, 'Save Our Future.' The protests began in the Pacific Islands and stretched all the way to the Americas with millions showing their support. The strike included more than 5,000 events in 156 countries

On Thursday, she spoke with members of the US Congress and former president Barak Obama about climate change and why it needs to be combated.

"As it is now, people in general don't seem to be very aware of the actual science and how serious this crisis is," she said to the scattered lawmakers and dozens of cameras at the hearing this week. "I think we need to inform them and start treating the crisis like the existential threat it is."

Her movement went viral on social media after two weeks and spoke at the UN's climate change conference in Poland a few months later. Her first 'Friday's for Future' strike took place in March, in which more than 1.5 children took to the streets to protest. 

The next big day of action is Friday, September 27.


