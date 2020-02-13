The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Dating website JWed launches contest to win a trip to Israel

Right on time for Valentine's Day

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 13, 2020 12:32
A couple kisses at the statue that spells out the Hebrew word for love, ‘Ahava,’ at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem during the annual wine festival (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A couple kisses at the statue that spells out the Hebrew word for love, ‘Ahava,’ at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem during the annual wine festival
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
On Friday, lovers from around the world will celebrate Valentine's Day. And for those who are still single and looking for the right match, the online dating service JWed just launched a contest to celebrate a month of “Love is in the Air.”
In partnership with EL AL Israel Airlines, the contest will run until February 29th and is open to those who have a JWed account. New users are automatically entered into the contest.
The winner will receive TWO round-trip tickets to Israel, and a five-day vacation package for TWO, including stays at luxury Dan Hotels with daily breakfast in Tel Aviv and Caesarea. 
Could there be any better first date idea? 
“JWed is excited to partner with EL AL for this unique opportunity to win an extraordinary vacation package to Israel,” said JWed CEO Ben Rabizadeh.
“The contest demonstrates our commitment to helping marriage-minded Jewish singles find love and meaningful, lasting relationships,” he added. 
With more than 3,400 success stories, JWed was founded in 2001 and focuses on finding the most suitable matches for Jewish singles who seek meaningful relationships, leading to better first dates and more marriages, as explained in a press release. 
More information on the contest can be found on the JWed website.
Last year, JWed had organized a similar contest offering a free trip to Israel to any couple who met through the site.  
 


