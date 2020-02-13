Dating website JWed launches contest to win a trip to Israel

In partnership with EL AL Israel Airlines, the contest will run until February 29th and is open to those who have a JWed account. New users are automatically entered into the contest.

The winner will receive TWO round-trip tickets to Israel, and a five-day vacation package for TWO, including stays at luxury Dan Hotels with daily breakfast in Tel Aviv and Caesarea.

Could there be any better first date idea?

“JWed is excited to partner with EL AL for this unique opportunity to win an extraordinary vacation package to Israel,” said JWed CEO Ben Rabizadeh.

“The contest demonstrates our commitment to helping marriage-minded Jewish singles find love and meaningful, lasting relationships,” he added.

More information on the contest can be found on the Last year, JWed had organized a With more than 3,400 success stories, JWed was founded in 2001 and focuses on finding the most suitable matches for Jewish singles who seek meaningful relationships, leading to better first dates and more marriages, as explained in a press release.More information on the contest can be found on the JWed website Last year, JWed had organized a similar contest offering a free trip to Israel to any couple who met through the site.