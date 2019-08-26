Did UK Consulate members chauffeur ‘Breaking the Silence’ guide? - WATCH



Two members of the British Consulate reportedly chauffeured a co-founder of the controversial Israeli NGO Breaking the Silence (BTS) in an official consulate vehicle, it was revealed on Monday.



Right-wing organization Im Tirtzu said BTS co-founder Yehuda Shaul hosted the two British Consulate members on July 25, but it was the British who did the driving. Im Tirtzu sent videos of the two members receiving a private tour of Givon Hachadash, which is located near the West Bank settlement of Givat Ze'ev, by Shaul, claiming that the British consulate members had picked up Shaul and were driving him around prior to and during the tour.



BTS is made up of former IDF soldiers who report about their negative experiences serving over the Green Line.



A security guard, who asked to remain anonymous, witnessed the events and was able to confirm for The Jerusalem Post that the car belonged to the British Consulate and was an official vehicle.



“I saw Yehuda Shaul arrive in the British Consulate's vehicle with two people from the consulate themselves,” the security guard said. “After verifying their identity opposite a Ministry of Foreign Affairs situational room and [receiving] clearance from the DCO [District Coordination Office], permission was granted [to them] for entry into the settlement.”



Asked again if the vehicle was definitely an official British Consulate vehicle, the security guard said it was, emphasizing that it was “Yehuda Shaul who stepped out of the vehicle that had white-identified consulate number plates with the two consulates.



“He [Shaul] gave an explanation and a tour in opposition to the settlement...and told them false stories and such,” the guard added.



In the videos, the consulate members and Shaul are seen standing by the security barrier speaking with Palestinians about the situation. Shaul is also heard saying the fenced-off area they are standing by is a “cage.”



In a second vehicle, the three are also seen standing next to the consulate vehicle, in which the consulate members arrived. There are white number plates clearly visible on the car, which match the description of the type of number plates used in Israel for foreign consulate and embassy officials.



Matan Peleg, CEO of Im Tirtzu, said this matter "crossed a red line.



"This joint tour between the British Consulate and Breaking the Silence, a radical foreign government-funded NGO whose sole purpose is to slander Israel, crossed a red line," Peleg continued. “The Israeli public understood long ago that the true goal of Breaking the Silence is to harm Israel.



“Now, we are witness to them working with foreign governments in Israel in order to 'catch Jews in action,’” he stressed.



Peleg added that “Israel must make it clear to foreign governments that such conduct is unacceptable."



In July 2018, the government passed the “Breaking the Silence” Law by a majority of 43 to 23. The law bars activists who slander Israel and the IDF in international forums from entering school premises.



BTS said it would not comment on the matter.



The British Consulate did not respond to several requests from comment.



