The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Dodgers Jewish slugger Joc Pederson being traded to the Los Angeles Angels

Pederson, 27, and pitcher Ross Stripling are headed to the American League club in exchange for second-year infielder Luis Rengifo and other players to be named.

By MARC BRODSKY/JTA  
FEBRUARY 6, 2020 06:27
October 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson (31) during workouts before game one of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium (photo credit: REUTERS)
October 8, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson (31) during workouts before game one of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Joc Pederson apparently won’t be part of what the Los Angeles Dodgers hope will be a championship roster after losing in two of the last three World Series.
Reports say the slugging Jewish outfielder, who became expendable after the Dodgers acquired one-time MVP Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox, has been traded to the Los Angeles Angels.
Pederson, 27, and pitcher Ross Stripling are headed to the American League club in exchange for second-year infielder Luis Rengifo and other players to be named.
Pederson, a lefty swinger, had career bests last year with 36 home runs, 74 runs batted in and a .249 batting average. He has played five full seasons in the major leagues, all with the Dodgers, who have won the National League West title for seven consecutive seasons.
But the club has not captured a World Series since 1988, losing in 2017 to the Houston Astros and 2018 to the Betts-led Red Sox. Both winners later were found to be stealing signs.
In the ’17 Series, Pederson broke the record for most home runs in a World Series by a Jewish player with 3, one more than Hall of Famer Hank Greenberg. Alex Bregman of the Astros tied the mark in 2019.
With the Angels, Pederson joins a power-laden lineup that includes three-time MVP Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Albert Pujols, and free agent acquisition Anthony Rendon, formerly of the world champion Washington Nationals.


Tags baseball jewish los angeles
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Drift from Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Are rabbinical schools becoming anti-Israel pulpits? By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Women leaders absent from parties ahead of Israel's elections By EMILY SCHRADER
What happened that caused Netanyahu's annexation blunder? By YAAKOV KATZ
Dr. Einat Wilf How Trump's peace plan can strengthen Arab-Israeli relations By EINAT WILF

Most Read

1 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
2 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
3 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
4 Comedy club drops comedian Ari Shaffir after comment about Kobe Bryant
FILE PHOTO: Jul 27, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center
5 Trump’s game-changing speech of the century
U.S. President Donald Trump winks at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by