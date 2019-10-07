Eagles' Wings Evangelical org hosts day of Prayer for Jerusalem peace

Eagles' Wings, a New York-based non-profit evangelical movement, hosted its Global Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem. The event included more than 500,000 evangelical churches world-wide and 70 millennial pastors from the US, Canada and Brazil.



For many of the participants and their followers, it was their first time in Israel.

In addition to those participating in Israel, the event was televised to 262 homes around the world.Eagles’ Wings Executive Director Bishop Robert Stearns, who has brought more than 10,000 Evangelical Christians to Israel to date, led the trip.“We are here today declaring that there is a new breed of Christianity alive in today’s world – a Christianity which understands that spiritually, we were born in Zion,” said Sterns. “We stand in prayer and action believing in a peace plan not hatched in the halls of the UN but coming from hearts who learn and experience the God of love. God can change hearts and changed hearts can change history."U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman addressed the group.“I am so blessed to celebrate with such incredible people, such inspirational and distinguished religious leaders like all of you, to celebrate the State of Israel, to celebrate this holy city of Jerusalem and of course to celebrate the unbreakable relationship between the United States and Israel,” said Friedman.“We will continue to pray for the peace of Jerusalem as we do today, but it will be for peace based upon the truth, the undeniable and now the scientifically corroborated truth, about how the roots of the Jewish people and the roots of Christianity are both centered in this Holy City, a city small in size but so immeasurably large in purpose and in meaning,” he concluded.The trip was designed to educate young people, many of whom had never been to Israel before.

