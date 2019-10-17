Effigy of Jewish tycoon left at Ukraine synagogue

Israeli ambassador to Ukraine Joel Lion asked police on Thursday to find and punish people who left a red paint-spattered effigy of tycoon Ihor Kolomoisky, who holds a Ukrainian Jewish community leadership post, on the steps of the main synagogue in Kiev.



Lion tweeted, "Ukraine has to do more to fight antisemitism, if not, violence will spread from effigies to human beings."

Another disturbing act of antisemitism.This time on the stairs of the main synagogue of Kyiv. I hope that the law enforcement agencies will promptly arrest the perpetrators. #Ukraine has to do more to fight antisemitism, if not, violence will spread from effigies to human beings. https://t.co/TFnM5IHEJs — Joel Lion (@ambassadorlion) October 16, 2019

In #Uman, not far away from Rabbi Nachman's grave. #Antisemites painted a graffiti of the biggest murderer of Jews in History. #NeverAgain begins by fighting any kind of #Antisemitism as defined by @TheIHRA#Ukraine should strongly condemn and bring the perpetrators to justice. pic.twitter.com/6vK59IMkGp — Joel Lion (@ambassadorlion) October 11, 2019

Kolomoisky, one of Ukraine's richest men, is in the public eye over his business ties to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who came to fame as the star of TV show on a channel Kolomoisky owns. The tycoon has been in a protracted legal battle with the authorities over control of Urkaine's biggest bank.Kolomoisky is president of the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, one of several Jewish community bodies in the country."Another disturbing act of antisemitism ... I hope that the law enforcement agencies will promptly arrest the perpetrators," Joel Lion tweeted. The life-size effigy was dressed in dark trousers and a green sweater, covered by large red spots of paint.Kiev police told Reuters they had launched a criminal investigation over hooliganism but had not identified the people involved yet. They did not give additional details.Kolomoisky did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the incident.On October 11, Lion tweeted a photo of a gratified image of Adolf Hitler , which was not far from Rabbi Nachman's grave in Uman, Ukraine."#NeverAgain begins by fighting any kind of #Antisemitism as defined by [The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance]. #Ukraine should strongly condemn and bring the perpetrators to justice," the tweet read.The authorities acted swiftly to cover the graffiti, according to Lion's tweet in which he thanks them.Last year rights groups Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, Front Line Defenders and Freedom House wrote an open letter to the authorities under a previous government urging them to do more to tackle cases of attacks and intimidation of by radical groups.Ukraine nationalized its largest lender PrivatBank in 2016 against the wishes of owner Kolomoisky and his business partner.A court in Kiev on Thursday suspended hearing one of the cases brought by Kolomoisky to overturn the nationalization.The court was surrounded by dozens of protesters who support the nationalization of the bank, and the court building was emptied at one point because of a bomb scare.

