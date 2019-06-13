Einstein's childhood toy up for auction

The pearl mosaic game once belonging to Albert Einstein.
(photo credit: KESTENBAUM & COMPANY)
Every parent wants their child to grow up a genius. But how many can say they gave their son or daughter the same toy Albert Einstein played with as a child?
The Kestenbaum & Company auction house is selling a toy it says belonged to the Nobel Prize-winning scientist. The toy, known in German as a Perlen-Mosaik-Spiel, aka a pearl mosaic game, is a wooden box filled with colored wooden beads, that can be used to create images and letters on the box's hole-punched frame.
The auction house said that the item was given directly from Einstein to the current owner, who has kept it in his possession since Einstein's death in 1955. The toy was displayed in an exhibit at the Mitsuo Aida Museum from 2005-2006.
"This creative childhood toy served to expand the imagination of a young Albert Einstein, in turn leading to a maturation of mind, that in adulthood, brought to Mankind the most significant scientific theorems of the past millennia," said Kestenbaum & Company.
The toy - which Kestenbaum estimates as worth $4,000-$6,000 - is being sold alongside several other personal items once belonging to Einstein, including linen napkins, silver shot glasses and a portrait of the scientist.
The auction is scheduled to be held next Thursday, June 20, in New York City.
