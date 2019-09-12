Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Facing Jewish protest, ICE detention center reschedules public meeting

By BEN SALES/JTA
September 12, 2019 02:41
1 minute read.
Facing Jewish protest, ICE detention center reschedules public meeting

ICE agents make drug bust in Arizona desert. (photo credit: JEFF TOPPING/REUTERS)

    The ICE detention center in Rhode Island where a guard drove his truck into Jewish protesters postponed a public board meeting in the face of a planned Jewish protest.

The meeting has been rescheduled to start at 6 p.m. Friday, less than an hour before the start of the Jewish Sabbath.
 
Last month, a guard employed at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in Central Falls, drove his pickup truck into a row of Jewish protesters who were blocking the street entrance to the facility. The guard, Capt. Thomas Woodworth, resigned shortly after the incident.
 
The protest was organized by Never Again Action, a new Jewish group protesting ICE and U.S. immigration policy by getting arrested at ICE detention facilities.
 
Never Again Action planned to protest a public board meeting of the Central Falls Detention Facility Corp., which manages the Wyatt facility, on the evening of Sept. 9 with some 150 people signed up on Facebook to attend. But that afternoon, the meeting was canceled “[i]n light of the large number of people anticipated, and the need for sufficient time and appropriate safety measures to accommodate members of the public who would like to participate,” according to a corporation statement.
 
On Wednesday, the corporation announced that the meeting had been moved to the Friday time. The meeting will include an opportunity for public comment.
 
“We wanted to have the meeting as fast as possible,” the corporation’s spokesman, Christopher Hunter, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “We said we’d reschedule the meeting shortly and we did it as fast as we could.”
 
Hunter bristled when asked if the board considered that Friday night was near the beginning of Shabbat.
 
“I’m not going to dignify that with an answer,” he said.
 
Never Again Action still plans to protest on Friday meeting.
 
“I can’t speak for the intentions of the members of the Wyatt detention facility board, but it does seem to be pretty deserving of attention that after a Jewish group planned a protest for their meeting, they decided to hold it at sundown on Friday,” said Tal Friedan, a protest organizer. “But thankfully leaders in our tradition have taught us that we pray with our feet, so we won’t be deterred.”


Related Content

September 11, 2019
In new book, Obama speechwriter Sarah Hurwitz goes on a Jewish journey

By ALIX WALL/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut